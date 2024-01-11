Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

