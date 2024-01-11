Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $143.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

