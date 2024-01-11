Matthew B. Klein Sells 10,107 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $28.85 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.