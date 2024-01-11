Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on META. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.07.

NASDAQ:META opened at $370.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $372.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,412 shares of company stock worth $250,458,017. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

