Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.91. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

