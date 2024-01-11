Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,993 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.59 and its 200 day moving average is $344.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

