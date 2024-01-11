Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $230.68 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

