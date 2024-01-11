Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $230.68 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

