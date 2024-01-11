Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $382.77 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

