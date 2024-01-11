Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 99,844 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,791 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

