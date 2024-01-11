Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.59 and a 200 day moving average of $344.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.