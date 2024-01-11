Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,043 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.53% of Moelis & Company worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MC. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.21 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.