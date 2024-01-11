Navient’s (NAVI) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a $14.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NAVI. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.96.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

