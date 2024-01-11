New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFE opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFE

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.