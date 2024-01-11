New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFEFree Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFE opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

