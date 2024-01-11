NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

Shares of NVDA opened at $543.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.92 and a 12 month high of $546.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

