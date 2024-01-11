Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

