One Day In July LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

