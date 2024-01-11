Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

