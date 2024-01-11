Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.