Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

