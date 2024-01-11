Private Ocean LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $543.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $154.92 and a 52-week high of $546.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

