Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

