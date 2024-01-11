Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,913 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,413,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 71,952 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $9.45.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
