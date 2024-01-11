Raymond James & Associates Acquires 23,060 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.79% of Griffon worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

