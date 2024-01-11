Raymond James & Associates Acquires 26,085 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Textron worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at about $901,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Textron by 45.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

