Raymond James & Associates Acquires 31,493 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $95.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.