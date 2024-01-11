Raymond James & Associates Acquires 43,935 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.20% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $16,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $17.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 161.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

