Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,634 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Generac worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,511 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 0.7 %

GNRC stock opened at $124.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.