Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,242 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.33% of Flowserve worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $41.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

