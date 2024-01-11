Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $38.74 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.