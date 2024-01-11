Raymond James & Associates Buys 45,880 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

