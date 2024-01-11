Raymond James & Associates Buys 85,981 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

