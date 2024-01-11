Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,103,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $78.25 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

