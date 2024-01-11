Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $136.84 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

