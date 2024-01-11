Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,452,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

