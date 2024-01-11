Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Vail Resorts worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $214.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

