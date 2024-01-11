Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.23. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $179.27 and a 1 year high of $221.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

