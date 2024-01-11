Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

