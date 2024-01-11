Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $216.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $221.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

