Raymond James & Associates Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Olin worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Olin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Olin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,493,000 after buying an additional 71,298 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLN

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.