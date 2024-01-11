Raymond James & Associates Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Hubbell worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $325.55 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.05 and its 200-day moving average is $311.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

