Raymond James & Associates Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of Agree Realty worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $234,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

ADC stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,050 shares of company stock worth $994,644. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

