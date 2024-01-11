Raymond James & Associates Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,155.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,515.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,246.79. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,794.32 and a 1-year high of $7,191.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

