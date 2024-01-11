Raymond James & Associates Has $15.48 Million Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,551 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Haleon were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Haleon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Haleon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 14.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 1,011,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,353,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 873,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLN opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

