Raymond James & Associates Has $15.76 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 232,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Shares of CHKP opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $155.51.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

