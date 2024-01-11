Raymond James & Associates Has $15.90 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.50% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

