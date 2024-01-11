Raymond James & Associates Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,231 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.88% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 439,977 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 64,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSY opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

