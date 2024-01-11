Raymond James & Associates Has $16.07 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.70% of Energizer worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Energizer by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

