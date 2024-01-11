Raymond James & Associates Has $16.20 Million Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.15% of Global X MLP ETF worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $626,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

