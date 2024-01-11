Raymond James & Associates Has $16.27 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of FirstService worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in FirstService by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 295,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $166.27.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.86.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

